Great games

The Commonwealth Games-2018 just began on a colourful note. In fact such big games events bring together various facets of culture, beautiful traditions of many countries and above all, the great concept of togetherness. I [for my part] often encourage the games and we have so far conducted many sports events in my native towns of Tuticorin and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, India. More to the point, I have long been encouraging my endearing students to participate in the games that will in turn give a sense of relief [pride] to their minds.

The games are sort of great opportunities for the players to demonstrate their courage, confidence, talent and winning spirit. Let us welcome the sports events with a big smile. Not just that, these games give us great retreat from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related