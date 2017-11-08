Great betrayal

Quaid’s legacy was motto of “Unity” within our ranks and “Faith” in destiny of this nation through “Discipline” and commitment to Pakistan. Immediately after his death the first blow to his legacy was inflicted by delaying the “Constitution” on which foundations of modern democratic welfare state he envisioned were to be built. He also wanted to curb curse of bribery and corruption. Pakistan’s first Law Minister Jogendra Nath Mandal was appointed by Quaid himself. Mangal and 12 other parliamentarians of his group had supported independence struggle waged by All India Muslim League and opposed Congress. He became victim of seeds of disunity when religion was exploited by introduction of Objectives Resolution and fundamental rights and assurances of equality promised to them by the Quaid were reneged by his successors. Mandal resigned in disgust and left for India to live in a country ruled by Congress which he had opposed. The irony is numerous Muslim religious parties and members of Unionist Party who opposed creation of Pakistan became custodian of its destiny. Instead of Unity, Faith and Discipline the seeds of discord were sown by exploiting ethnicity, sectarian divide and issues of language. With one stroke of pen the 56% East Pakistan majority was reduced to 50% by One Unit scheme of Ayub Khan. This created sense of deprivation in East Pakistan and they lost all hope of modern democratic welfare state for which they had struggled. No lesson was learnt after humiliation of surrender and dismemberment in 1971. Moral degradation that followed, witnessed cancer of corruption eroding this country’s economy like a termite, while ruling elite was based in London and Dubai reminding us of East India Company.

MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

