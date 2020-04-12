Grealish will join Man Utd, Man City or Spurs: Bent

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester City and Spurs all have a chance of signing Jack Grealish this summer, but Old Trafford is his most likely next destination, according to Darren Bent. The Aston Villa midfielder is a man in demand after playing a starring role for the club during their first season back in the Premier League following their successful promotion bid. Dean Smith’s side are 19th in the top-flight standings at the moment, three points from safety with a game in hand on relegation rivals Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham. A leaky defence has undermined Villa’s efforts in the final third, with Grealish emerging as the team’s main source of both goals and assists. The 24-year-old has scored nine goals and set up another eight in 31 appearances across all competitions, attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in England in the process. He was also being tipped to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship before the tournament was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 2019-20 campaign has been suspended indefinitely amid the ongoing fight against Covid-19, with the opening of the summer transfer window likely to be delayed until it is safe for the action to resume.—AFP