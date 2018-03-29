Grant of incentive allowance to staffers of SCSA

All officers and officials of Sindh Civil Services Academy (SCSA), Karachi shall continue to be allowed the Incentive/Utility Allowance after its renaming as ‘Training Management and Research Wing (TMR)’ of Services, General Administration & Coordination Department, Government of Sindh.

The allowance is allowed by the Sindh Finance department in continuation it’s advice and with the approval of the competent authority that is the Chief Minister, Sindh), said a statement on Wednesday.—APP

