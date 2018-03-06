Grant for Darul Uloom

Recent announcement by KP government to grant Rs 227 million ($2.05 million) to Darul Uloom Haqqania has raised many eyebrows. This grant comes as a second tranche to Rs.300 million earlier given to the seminary in June 2016. Is it not partiality on the part of KP government? The province has no dearth of religious. Giving money to such an institution that has been labelled in the past as hatcheries of Taliban and has been kept under strong surveillance for years by international agencies should not be treated as blue eyed institute.

Some balance is required in distributing funds to religious institutions as there are hundreds of such seminaries which cannot provide hygienic food, shelter and clothing to their students. In such circumstances pouring the pitcher of just one seminary is beyond justice and totally unfair. It is hoped that KP government will re-consider their decision and act wisely and soberly by distributing funds to all small and neglected religious seminaries that have no voice to raise and no forum to protest.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

