Grant Bradburn has officially taken charge as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team after his arrival in the country.

The former New Zealand international was announced in the post as part of Mickey Arthur’s assembled coaching setup but could not oversee Pakistan’s training camp for the New Zealand series after facing some unexpected delays.

Upon arriving in the country, he shared his excitement over his new role during an interview conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It’s an honour to be back and serving Pakistan. I first arrived in Pakistan in 1990 with a New Zealand team and then had three wonderful years working with the team and all the coaches in Pakistan during 2019 to 2021, Bradburn was quoted as saying by PCB.

It’s an honour and a privilege to be serving Pakistan again. So wonderful opportunity, really looking forward to be working alongside Mickey Arthur and also the players and staff of this team, he added.

Grant Bradburn also took time to praise the abundance of talent present in the current Pakistan team squad.

There is so much talent in this team and I am looking forward to getting along them and perhaps influencing them to make some real positive change, he said in his final remarks.

The 54-year-old’s first test will be on April 14th when Pakistan faces New Zealand in the first of the five scheduled T20Is at Lahore.