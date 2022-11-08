Grandparents Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan over the moon as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby arrives

Happy grandparents Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan counted their blessings as their children Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby daughter on Sunday.

The couple, who had announced their pregnancy in June, later took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post, with a digital sketch of a lion, a lioness, and a cub. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia,” the post had read.

Neetu Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to share Ranbir and Alia’s baby announcement. In her caption, she wrote, “Blessings.” The actor added a heart and praying hands emoji to her caption.

Then, Soni Razdan shared Alia and Ranbir’s note announcing their daughter’s birth on Instagram as she welcomed her first grandchild. The actor wrote, “Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over.”

In an updated media release on Alia Bhatt’s health, Neetu Kapoor stated that she was doing well. She declared, “Alia is the first rate, everything is well.” She also praised the photographers for their efforts and said it was too early to tell whether the child resembled her mother or father. In April of this year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married.