Grand Slams to trial a new Final-Set Tie-break

All Grand Slams will now use a 10-point tie-break in the final set. The trials for the new system will begin from the French Open in May.

Under this new rule, if the score reaches 6-6 in the final set, the match-winner(s) will be the first player(s) to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points.

It will apply to all Grand Slams across qualifying, men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, wheelchair and junior events in singles.

Roland Garros is the only major event that does not have a final set tie-break.

Until now, the major events all employed different rules on how to end a match that reaches 6-6 in a deciding set. With the exception of the US Open, the Grand Slams had no final-set tie-breaks until three years ago.

The Australian Open now uses the first-to-10 breaker, while the US Open has opted for a traditional first-to-seven tie-break at 6-6 for over 50 years. Wimbledon introduced the first-to-seven breaker at 12-12 in 2019.

There had been calls to review the policies after some games went on for days. American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut were involved in the longest match of all-time in the first round of Wimbledon in 2010 with the pair battling 11 hours and five minutes across three days before Isner took the fifth set at 70-68.

“… the decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike,” the Grand Slam Board said in a statement.