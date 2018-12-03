Grand operation against timber mafia, illegal saw machines in offing in KP

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Umar said on Sunday that a grand operation against timber mafia, unsolvable plastic bags and illegal saw machines was in the offing in the province to protect green gold imperative to counter growing effects of global warming and climate change. Talking to APP here, he said Govt has adopted zero tolerance against timber smuggling and would launch a grand operation against timber mafia and illegal saw machines in all districts of the province.

He said elements involved in unlawful cutting of trees would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them under Forest Act. The Minister said Environmental Tribunal was setup in Peshawar to decide cases related to environmental disputes strictly on merit. He said Govt will also launching a decisive crackdown against unsolvable plastic bags and stone crushing machines inside city being a major cause of water and enviromental pollution. He said KP Govt has attached great importance to strengthen furniture sector keeping in views its significant contribution in the country exports and economy.

To encourage furniture industry, he said, Wood Processing Units at Havalian and Manshera were equipped and strengthened, adding an agreement was signed with education and police departments for provision of furniture. He said illegal cutting of trees and Saw machines in grab of furniture making would not be allowed. The Minister said Forests Development Corporation (FDC) has been empowered to facilitate people associated with furniture industry. He said no one can compete Pakistani local handmade furniture because of its better quality, craftsmanship and designs. Billions trees tsunami afforestation project (BTTAP), a flagship project of PTI Government has revitalized the dwindling furniture industry in KP as substantial timber is now available for domestic and commercial consumption in local markets at affordable rate.—APP

