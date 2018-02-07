Grand opening of US food chain Golden Chick

Staff Reporter

Golden Chick, a United States fast-food chain opened its second flagship store at Seaview in the metropolis. Guests were welcomes at the red carpet and at the opening ceremony of Golden Chick outlet.

The Red Carpet hosting was done by Sabeen Jaffer, while introduction to Golden Chick was given by Muhammad Hassan, assistant marketing manager. Naim Anwar, CEO Crescent Star Foods spoke about the brand, followed by a speech by the chief guest, US Consul General in Karachi, Ms Grace Shelton. Mr Joshi, the director of the International franchise support of Golden Chick also shared a few words on the occasion.

Bilal Anwar, executive director of Crescent Star Foods gave the closing note and expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended, after which the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place. Conducted by US Consul General Ms Grace Shelton, and Zarina Bano, the mother of Naeem CEO Crescent Star Foods, and Abdullah, chairperson Sapphire Group, it was accompanied by balloons being released in the air, party poppers going off and cold fire, adding a festive touch to the evening.

To the delight of all present, scrumptious dinner platters were served from the restaurant’s menu. All in all it was a well-attended and fun opening and the event saw many members of the media and socialites mingling and enjoying themselves thoroughly. Golden Chick is an American fast-food franchise, which opened first in Texas in the 1960s. It fuses the mouth-watering taste of chicken with the exiting new technique of either getting it fried or roasted. Their top of the line unique roasted chicken is created by the development of secret marination and batter mixes without using any oil.