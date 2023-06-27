The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, through the mobility services department, has supplied 9,000 electric and regular wheelchairs to enhance transportation services integration during this Hajj season.

The service is provided as part of comprehensive field plans that prioritize the quality of transportation services and cater to the requirements of pilgrims hailing from various parts of the globe.

Ahmed Al-Maqati, the director of the mobility services department at the Grand Mosque, stated that the presidency has offered three designated areas for licensed wheelchair assistants to gather. The initial location is situated at the Ajyad entrance of King Abdulaziz Gate, the second can be found on the ground floor of the Haram near King Fahd Gate, and the third is positioned on the first floor of Masaa.

Licenses granted to wheelchair assistants are divided into three shifts and come with various features, such as the option to rent a wheelchair while at Haram or during ritual performances, whether accompanied by a wheelchair assistant or not.

Prices have been modified utilizing the shift system to align with quality and performance standards. This applies to wheelchairs that meet specific criteria such as black color, having a weight limit of 140 kilograms, having a seat width of at least 51 centimeters, and a depth of 41 centimeters. Also, these wheelchairs must be equipped with airless rubber tires to prevent floor marks, adjustable footrests, a back strap for support, and a sponge for slip protection on the legs.