Grand military parade in Capital marking 78th Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD : Decorated contingents of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out Pakistan Day Parade in Shakarparian Ground, here Friday.

The 78th Pakistan Day was being celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm to mark the passage of the Lahore Resolution that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in 1947. The historic resolution, known as the Pakistan Resolution, was approved on March 23, 1940.

The parade was held in the presence of Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The special feature of this year’s parade is Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena’s participation, who was the guest of honour of the event. The participation of Sri Lankan president in the parade is a demonstration of close friendly ties between the two countries.

President Mamnoon Hussain earlier inspected the parade, after being received by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

New-appointed air chief, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, flew a fighter jet followed by several other squadrons of the Pakistan Air Force as a salute to the head of the state.

The heads of all three armed forces of the country — army, navy and air force — are present at the parade, as is Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan.

Contingents from friendly countries including China, Turkey and UAE participated in the parade at the official ceremony. This year, it is the first time that a contingent from the UAE military also paraded along with Pakistan armed forces.

Mechanised columns of various prestigious services of the country exhibited inventory of highly sophisticated and modern weaponry and arsenal. Pakistani armed forces displayed tanks, jets, drones and other weapon systems in the parade. Civil organisations also showed their material presence at the parade by exhibiting floats, depicting developments achieved by the country, besides the regional culture and heritage.

The day dawned with 31- and 21-gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively, while the national flag was hoisted atop government buildings and departments.

All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils, which come under the provincial government, would remain closed except for essential services.

Seminars, rallies, and ceremonies have been arranged by the government and private organizations.

Several buildings, including the Lahore Railway Station, WAPDA House, and the Provincial Assembly building, would be decorated with lights and colourful buntings to mark the day. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure security on the Pakistan Day, according to Amin Vaince, the City Chief Police Officer (CCPO).

Besides district police, the special branch, Elite Force, and the Dolphin Force personnel would also perform their security duties on the Pakistan Day.

Police officials have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the city, he said, adding that the city has been divided into various sectors that were being covered by setting up a number of check posts.

A glorious display of fireworks Thursday night (as March 23 started) illuminated the skies of Karachi and Lahore with rainbow colours.

The displays of fireworks were held at Karachi’s Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP