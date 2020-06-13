Grand Health Alliance vows to continue boycott till Monday

Thousands of patients seeking consultation and medical intervention had to return home in sheer disappointment when they visited many government hospitals in Sindh as house officers, doctors, paramedics and other support staff observed a boycott of outpatient department (OPD) duties on a call given by the recently formed Grand Health Alliance (GHA). The alliance has vowed to continue the boycott till Monday. In Hyderabad, OPDs at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) as well as Bhitai, Kohsar, Paretabad and Qasimabad hospitals remained shut as protesting employees stayed away from work and joined demonstrations on the premises of their respective places of work. Doctors did not enter OPDs adding to patients’ woes. Thousands of patients from within Hyderabad city and other districts had turned up at these hospitals as usual but had to return without being heard or examined by doctors.