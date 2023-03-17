Grand ceremony of Nova City Commercial Balloting tomorrow

Nova City, a famous name in the housing sector in Pakistan, has announced the date of balloting of commercial plots, an important milestone in the journey from file to plot acquisition, maintaining the traditions of the past.

In one of his messages, the chairman of Nova Group informed the dignitaries that the grand ceremony of the first commercial balloting of Nova City General Block is being held on March 19.

Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal said that the administration is engaged in the expansion and openness of the society through developmental works as well as preparations for the balloting, which is a great honor for us.

According to the details, the balloting ceremony will be held at Pakistan Sweet Home, H-9 Islamabad.

In which Nova City will for the first time conduct a Balloting for commercial plots in the general block and the plots will be allotted to the lucky members.

Famous singers and artists of the country, including Sehar Gul Khan, Natasha Hussain, Farhan Saeed and Kaifi Khalil will entertain the audience with their art.