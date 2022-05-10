Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has been admitted to a hospital to receive treatment after falling “seriously ill” according to the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

Thorpe represented England in 100 tests between 1993-2005 as well as 82 one-day internationals.

The opening batter had taken up coaching since retiring as a player and was named head coach of the Afghanistan senior men’s team in March.

“Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment,” the PCA said in a statement on the behalf of Thorpe’s family.

“His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time.”

The lefty scored 6,744 Test runs for England, including 16 centuries, at an average of 44.66.

After retiring in 2005 Graham Thorpe started his coaching career in Australia, working with New South Wales before making a return to England.

He worked as an assistant coach with England alongside Trevor Bayliss and Chris Silverwood and even oversaw England in the Ashes Test at Sydney last year after Silverwood contracted coronavirus.

He was one of the members whose stint with the team came to an end following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

Thorpe’s ouster was followed by that of Silverwood and Ashley Giles before the fallout concluded with the resignation of Joe Root as England’s test Captain.