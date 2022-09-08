Brighton’s Graham Potter is close to finalising the details with Chelsea and is expected to be named their new coach ahead of their weekend fixture against Fulham.

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel after a slow start to the season under the new regime with their defeat to lowly Dinamo Zagreb the last straw for Todd Boehly despite backing the German in the transfer market.

According to reports, Potter and former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino were the favourites for the job. Brighton’s brilliant start to the new Premier League season turned the tide in the Englishman’s favour.

They currently sit 4th in the Premier League table.

Brighton has given Graham Potter their full backing in negotiating a deal with Chelsea with the 47-year-old thought to be keen on the switch to a bigger club. The seagulls will be compensated by a hefty buyout fee which if the summer transfers are any indication, should be no problem for Boehly.

Todd Boehly is understood to have been alarmed about the drop in performance this season and feared the club could not wait any longer to take action to prevent losing further ground on Premier League champions Manchester City.

Chelsea’s board reportedly analysed Tuchel’s 100 games as Blues boss, identifying a worrying trend of 24 goals conceded in the first 50 matches and 53 in the second half-century despite defensive reinforcements.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as a boss in January 2021 and steered the club to their second Champions League triumph with an unexpected 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

He also oversaw a period of instability at the club during the sale of Chelsea to its new owners before being relieved of his post.