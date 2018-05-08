Graham Ford admires Irish players attitude and character

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Former South Africa and Sri Lankan coach, Graham Ford, who now is associated with the Irish team is all set to take the players for their inaugural Test match against Pakistan later this week.

Speaking exclusively from Ireland, he says, “I have always admired the attitude, character and camaraderie of the Irish cricketers and I am very excited to be a part of this new era in Irish cricket”.

“It will be especially exciting to be a part of Ireland’s first ever Test match. Pakistan are a powerful cricketing nation who play a wonderful brand of Test cricket”.

“Every opportunity for the Irish lads to test their abilities against the bigger nations, will be a hugely valued and will no doubt have a positive impact on Irish cricket”, he further added.

“I feel everybody in the Irish system realises that much hard work is required and these exciting opportunities boost the motivation to put in the hard work”, Ford signed off.

The Test will be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground The Village Malahide Dublin from May 11.