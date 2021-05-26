Graft reference IHC adjourns Nawaz’s appeals till June 9

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till June 9, on appeals in graft references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Property and Flagship Investment.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the appeals filed by NAB against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan.

Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (retd) Safdar, Deputy Prosecutor General

NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding the NAB prosecutor requested the bench to dismiss the appeals of former prime minister against his imprisonment sentences due to non pursuance and absence.

Jahanzeb Bharwana prayed the court to hear the appeals

of Nawaz Sharif on merit and give the judgment in his absence.

Justice Aamer Farooq instructed the senior lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar to assist the bench on the point that how the proceedings on appeals could be forwarded in absence of the accused. Tarar suggested the court to turn down the appeals of Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif due to non appearance.

He said that the situation could be different if a representative was appointed for court in presence of the accused.—INPs