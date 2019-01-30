Graeme Smith to be part of PSL 2019 commentary panel

Lahore

Former South African captain Graeme Smith, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja will part of the star-studded Pakistan Super League 2019 commentary panel.

The trio will join world-famous commentators Danny Morrison, Michael Slater, Bazid Khan, Alan Wilkins and Kepler Wessels on a panel that is set to enthral viewers from around the world.

South African legend Graeme Smith, who has made his mark as an accomplished voice behind the mic since retiring from international cricket, will be making his PSL commentary debut this year.

“Pakistan cricket always offers a lot of excitement and I am sure PSL will be no different,” said Smith while sharing his views on joining the star-studded commentary panel.

“It’s a quality tournament and I have followed it over the past three years. The opportunity to commentate at this year’s HBL PSL is an exciting one and I look forward to watching talented cricketers from Pakistan playing alongside some leading international stars.”

Smith will be in the commentary box for the first two weeks of the tournament. Matthew Hayden, widely regarded as one of the most feared opening batsmen in recent history, has made his name as a commentator with stints in both international and league cricket. The former Australian opening batsman will be in the HBL PSL 2019 commentary box for the first week of the tournament.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who has been a part of the HBL PSL journey from the very first game, makes an expected return to the 2019 commentary panel.

“PSL brings with it an air of festivity, joy and celebration,” said Raja, the leading voice of Pakistan cricket. “This year will be no different and I can’t wait to experience what the tournament has to offer this year with eight matches being held in Pakistan,” he added.—Agencies

