Graeme Smith cleared of racism allegations

Graeme Smith, the former captain of the South Africa cricket team, has been cleared of racism allegations after an independent investigation into the claims.

The investigation was looking into claims that Smith used his influence as captain to ensure a Black player was not selected for the team while leading South Africa a decade ago.

Smith had also been accused of being “racially biased” against black colleagues in his role as South Africa’s director of cricket, a position he took up after he retired from playing.

And a third allegation against Smith alleged that he was guilty of “unfair racial discrimination” when, using his role as director of cricket, he appointed his former teammate Mark Boucher as head coach of South Africa in 2019 ahead of Enoch Nkwe who is Black.

The accusations were made late last year in a report that looked into the culture of South African cricket as far back as the 1990s to establish if the decision merited the word racism.

That initial report made “tentative findings” against Smith and Boucher but recommended a full investigation.

Graeme Smith has now been cleared of all three accusations in a decision released today.

Two independent lawyers ruled on the allegations and found no evidence of racism against Smith.

With regard to the accusations against Smith while he was captain of the team, the investigation found that he had opposed the selection of Thami Tsolekile for South Africa from 2012 to 2014 but it was not proved “he did so by reason of Mr. Tsolekile’s race.”

The South African cricket federation which had pursued the allegations was also ordered to pay Smith’s legal costs.

Smith’s contract as director of cricket expired at the end of last month and Cricket South Africa board chairman Lawson Naidoo said he would be leaving the role for “new challenges.”

Boucher, who is still South Africa’s coach, also faces allegations of racism in a disciplinary hearing that is scheduled for next month and could cost him his job.

Smith and Boucher were stalwarts of the South African team during their playing days.

Smith played 117 tests from 2002 to 2014 and is the Proteas’ longest-serving test captain.

Boucher appeared in 147 tests from 1997 to 2012 and had to retire when his career was ended by a serious eye injury he suffered in a game.