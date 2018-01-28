Graduation ceremony of PIPFA held

Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) organized 6th Graduation Ceremony for its gold medalist, merit holders and qualified students at local hotel on Saturday.

Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Zafar Hasan Reza was the chief guest on the occasion. President PIPFA Khawaja Ehrar ul Hassan, Treasure Hassan Saqlain, students and parents attended the ceremony. As many as 103 students received their certificates.

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Zafar Hasan Reza stressed upon the need of professional development of human resource in accounts, finance and auditing. He lauded the work done by PIPFA in this direction. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further open avenues for the Finance Sector and professional graduates get more opportunities. He said that Auditor General of Pakistan working on the promotion of economic sector and developing international linkages.

President PIPFA Khawaja Ehrarul Hassan welcomed the participants said that in recognition of the outstanding professional standards, PIPFA is recognized by major accounting bodies including ICAP, ICMAP, ACCA & CIMA and reciprocal exemptions are available with these bodies as detailed in the exemptions section of this website. He also congratulated qualified students and their parents. At the end of ceremony Gold medal, Shield and certificates were distributed amongst the PIPFA Graduates by Chief Guest.—APP

