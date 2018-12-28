Graduation ceremony of Riphah University

Staff Reporter

2nd graduation ceremony was held at Riphah International University, Raiwind Campus Lahore. More than 650 graduates and postgraduate students were conferred with awards at the ceremony. Students from Veterinary Sciences, Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Engineering & Applied Sciences, Social Sciences & Humanities, Computing and Management Sciences attended the ceremony.

10 Zulfiqar Gold Medals and 38 Chancellor Gold Medals were conferred to students with outstanding performance in their departments and position holders. Dr. Muhammad AmjadSaqib, founder of Akhuwwat Foundation, was chief guest at the ceremony.

