Graduation ceremony held at PAF Finishing School

Staff Reporter

Graduation Ceremony of the 43rd batch of PAF Finishing School, Islamabad was held at the Officers’ Mess, Air Headquarters Islamabad. Begum Talat Sohail, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association and Patron in Chief of PAF Finishing School, Islamabad was the chief guest at the occasion. The Chief Guest awarded certificates to the graduating students.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Mrs. Nasreen Aurangzeb presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training, which are aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

The PAF Finishing School was established in July 1996 for girls.

It offers various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichme-

nt.

PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, which is a step by Pakistan Air Force towards the promotion of education and literacy in the country.