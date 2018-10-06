Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan

Risalpur

The graduation ceremony of No. 121 Combat Support Course was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan on Friday.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Sabir, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

A total of 41 aviation cadets of Engineering, JAG, Accounts and Medical branches graduated at the occasion.

Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the officers and trophy to the distinction holder.

Trophy for Best Performance in the Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Sergeant Muhammad Arsalan.

The PAF Academy Aerobatics Team ‘Bravehearts’, also displayed an exhilarating aerial display at the occasion. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military, Civil Officials and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp