Graduates receive degrees at STMU convocation

As many as 301 graduates of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) on Saturday received degrees, medals and other awards on 6th STMU convocation. The ceremony was attended by the deans, heads of the departments, faculty and parents.

Chancellor, Dr Manzoor Ul Haq Qazi presided over the convocation. Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) conferred degrees on 93 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), nine Master of Science in Nursing, 35 Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN), 33 Post-RN Bachelors of Science in Nursing, 67 Doctor of Physical Therapy, 20 Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology (BSMT), 23 Associate of Science in Medical Technology (ASMT), 16 Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D), and five Master of Business Administration graduates.

The Vice Chancellor mentioned successful range of various activities held at the University premises on the themes of Medical Healthcare Facilities along with nursing care, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Medical Technology and Management Sciences.

He stressed that the academic and clinical programs of the University are considered top level in the region and we are proud of our system of patient safety and care.

“We currently offer post graduate training in 31 specialties including four new specialties included Endocrine, Orthopaedics, clinical haemotology and Vascular Surgery.”—APP

