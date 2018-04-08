Graduates must work for national progress: Aisha

Lahore

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said that the youth is full of talent and youngsters must play their role to bring country out of challenges and make its future bright as per the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the second degree awarding ceremony of Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) Punjab University at Faisal Auditorium here on Saturday, she congratulated the graduating students, adding that the country was passing through a difficult time due to internal and external challenges and we hope that our graduating youth would serve the country in a better way as compared to the older generation.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, renowned journalists Hamid Mir, Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Dr Shafiq Jullandhry, Dr Mehdi Hassan, Sajjad Mir, Salman Ghani, Mian Habib, Dr AR Khalid, Incharge ICS Dr Noshina Saleem, Prof Dr Rubina Zakir, Controller of Examinations Dr Sajid Rashid, President PU Academic Staff Association Dr Mehboob Hussain, Secretary Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Raja Asad Ali Khan, Shabbir Sarwar, students and their parents were also present. She said Pakistan so far could not get a position and respect in the comity of nations.—APP