Grades or learning?

M Omar Iftikhar

A debate about whether grades are important for students or do intelligence help them become better professionals has been brewing up for decades in hallways of universities and corporate offices of human resource executives. Teachers and students dwell on this question. Whether grades are required to earn a degree and a job or at least apply for a job, students must acquire learning to actually implement it once they are hired. There are two thoughts regarding this impending question. First, students who study for grades miss out on learning for they literally get over the course and their examinations to get their degrees. Secondly, those who study to learn may acquire the surface level information about the course and not achieve the intelligence one must strive for. This is a dilemma facing all students. Moreover, university life does not value the concept of gaining intelligence as grades remain an imperative trophy every student wants to earn. Corporate sector needs skillful graduates who can add value to their business and those who focus on grades seldom understand the gist of the courses they are studying and remain text-book savvy and cannot become street smart.

When we come to think of it, the entire examination system seems flawed. A student’s ability, acumen, comprehension, and knowledge to understand the course, its concepts and theories are judged in a three-hour exam. While the questions appearing in the examination relate to class lectures, they do not primarily reflect the students’ mental prowess and their ability to think. Students weak in mathematics may get a passing grade in a related course while pass with flying colors in a course of their choosing or the one that interests them. Similarly, a student excellent with numbers may not be good in written English and may lack the acumen to write long paragraphs on the subject.

Moreover, students unable to score good grades does not mean they are not worthy of good things in life. The tussle between achieving grades and acquiring intelligence has separated learning from scoring grades. While learning must be the prime objective of all students, grades, however, becomes the result of this learning. In our society, unfortunately, it is the other way around. Students aim at scoring grades even if they are compelled to rote learn concepts and theories. This misfortune on students in Pakistan has been brought by an unsuitable course structure. The government and concerned authorities in the Ministry of Education must earnestly and seriously look at the course syllabus taught at private and public schools, colleges, and universities. One wonders why students of the Intermediate need to dissect a frog or need to learn the chemical formulae? Courses including biology, zoology, chemistry and physics are never studied again once students pass their Intermediate exams. Exceptions, however, are for students who opt for bachelors in these fields of study. Why is our educational system focusing on courses that the majority do not study later on?

I believe until class nine the course structure should remain the same, however, the Intermediate level courses must remove chemistry, physics, biology and botany to replace them with management, marketing, finance, computer science, and human resource. These five courses become the foundation of all programs offered at business management schools and looking at the trend, students prefer completing their business studies and pursue their bachelors and masters in this field. Those aiming at becoming engineers and doctors or hoping to complete bachelors/masters in chemistry, physics or botany/zoology, can study chemistry, biology, and related subjects at the university level once completing their Intermediate education. A question might arise whether studying management, marketing, finance, computer science and human resource in Intermediate may benefit those opting for chemistry or physics, then the answer is simple. There is a higher probability for students to pursue their Masters in Business Administration but a less probability for students to pursue their studies in allied disciplines.

Perhaps the flaws are embedded in the educational system that does not value learning and understanding of the concepts and theories. Students do not realise that if learning is their objective then grades will follow. This also reflects the dreary course content students study which does not have any parallel to what happens in our society. For instance, business schools follow textbooks written by Western writers who discuss their market dynamics and corporate structure. Students in Pakistan may learn more when studying books written by Pakistani professionals, businessmen and corporate leaders that impart relevant information and knowledge to add value to the student’s learning process. Maybe then the students will show interest in learning and not just struggling to get grades and forget what they learned in class.

— The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.

