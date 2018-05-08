Grades and learning process

The way some students treat grades, they appear to be the most important part of college. While some students are trying to push their grades just enough to pass, others are finding every opportunity to boost their grades to higher and higher levels.

Unfortunately, grades aren’t the best indication of understanding or even learning. While a GPA may help a student get the job they’re looking for, college should be much more than job training. A college degree should represent both future opportunity and personal growth. Playing the numbers game with grades does not result in personal growth.

When a student places a stronger emphasis on understanding rather than grades, the student isn’t simply memorizing information and regurgitating it for tests. The student should be learning with the mindset of a lifelong learner, keeping that information with them for years to come. This in turn makes the understanding gained much more meaningful and useful to the student down the road.

The teacher will be much more successful by starting out with the why. If the student understands why the information is important or worth learning, that student will retain much more information than if he had learned the information.

ZOHA BUTT

Islamabad

