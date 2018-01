Nausharo Feroze

A wicked person kidnapped and raped a female student of class 8th. The police arrested the accused here on Wednesday.

Police said that the culprit abducted a girl student in Moro area of Nausharo Feroze district, took to a vacant house and allegedly raped her. The victim girl was shifted to Taluka Hospital Moro for medical test. The police arrested the accused of rape and after registering a case against him started an investigation.—INP