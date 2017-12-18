Up-gradation of Capital Hospital underway: Mayor

Staff Reporter

The Capital Hospital is not only serving the employees and officers of CDA but is also providing treatment to the patients of other government institutions and a large number of residents of the Federal Capital. All out measure are being taken for up-gradation of Capital Hospital. The up-gradation plan includes the installation of latest medical equipments and machinery, while the process for recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff is in final stages.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said this while presiding over a meeting here at CDA Headquarters. On this occasion, Executive Director Capital Hospital and officers of concerned formations were also present. The meeting reviewed last month progress report of the Capital Hospital.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that construction of new black in the Capital Hospital has been approved; while recruitment process for doctors and paramedical staff is at final stage. He said that with the introduction of new and latest medical facilities, employees and officers of CDA would enjoy the best modern medical facilities. Sheikh Anser Aziz said that due to consistent increase in number of patients with the passage of times, it is the dire need of the hour to upgrade the Capital Hospital. Besides, the construction of new block more staff and doctors would be inducted with the installation of latest machinery to provide the best medical facilities to the patients.