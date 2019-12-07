Grace period for govt is over: Akhtar Mengal

Govt decides to reach out to BNP-M, GDA

Observer Report

Quetta/Islamabad

President Balochistan National Party-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Saturday, said that grace period of the incumbent government is over and if the government wants to meet me, they should come to me with results.

He threatened that if the party insists he would resign from the National Assembly seat. Two days ago, the BNP-M had threatened the PTI-govt of breaking coalition after four women from Balochisan’s Awaran district were arrested.

According to Mengal, “four women were kidnapped and taken away to a torture cell and tortured”. The Mengal-led party had called the reported arrest of the women a direct attack on the traditions of the Baloch people and demanded formation of a high-level committee to investigate the crime.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to reach out to the Balochistan National Party-Mengal and the Grand Democratic Alliance after contacting the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Muttahida Quami Movement-P.

The government’s co-ordination committee will hold meetings with representatives of the BNP-M and the GDA after it establishes contacts with the MQM and the PML-Q.

The co-ordination committee will meet leaders from the GDA next week. The committee will apprise Prime Minister Imran about the reservations of its coalition partners. The meetings are being held to ensure that the government knows about the reservations and demands of its allies. The government is bolstering its relations with allies after the Supreme Court directed it to bring necessary legislation within six months pertaining to the extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure as army chief.