Graana.com signs MoU with RCCI to hold property expo week

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Graana.com, the smartest property portal of Pakistan has signed MoU with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry to hold biggest Property Expo Week on the 13th-21st of April 2019.

Chairman Graana group Shafique Akbar and president Malik Shahid Saleem signed the MoU. DirectorGraana.com Farhan Javed and RCCI officials were also present on the occasion.

This event is aimed to bring a perfect platform that provided a premium environment to showcase investment, real estate and housing projects under one roof. The MoU is an important step in bringing potential buyers and seller at one platform for secure and transparent deals. Leading players from the real estate sector in the capital are likely to take part in the festival. Over 70 companies, and top 6 real estate projects will be showcased at this Expo Week.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman Graana.com said that “Pakistan has huge potential of both the foreign direct investment and business. In coming years, our real estate sector is going to attract the foreign investment, He added that graana.com working to revolutionize the real estate industry of Pakistan and all its related sectors with professionalism and good practices”.

Farhan Javed, Director Graana.com said that “Our aim is to transform the real estate industry through technology. He further stated that the Graana with collaboration with (RCCI)is a positive step towards growth of real estate sector. Our mission is to provide overseas Pakistanis with a platform where they can feel secure for their investment when making deals in Pakistan’s real estate project”.

President Mr. Malik Shahid Saleem said “Property Expo Week in collaboration with Graana.com will provide the residents of twin cities with the right environment for choosing the best properties, finding the affordable prices and making the right decisions with real estate brokers and developers.”

Dignities from government and private sector will join the Expo Week. This Expo Week will have festivities planned for families also.

Share on: WhatsApp