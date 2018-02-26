GPO Chowk to be opened for traffic by March 31

Staff Reporter

Efforts have been geared up for completing necessary work regarding construction of underground station for Orange Line Metro Train on The Mall and opening GPO Chowk for traffic by the March 31.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan told reporters during a visit of the site on Sunday.

He said that the construction of elevated track near Shalimar Gardens had also been completed after Gulabi Bagh and Buddhu’s Tomb on GT Road where construction work had earlier been stopped on restraining order by the court.He said that construction of 12 kilometers long elevated portion of track in Package-1, from Dera Gujjran to Mecleod Road, was near completion as 652 out of the total 670 U-tub girders had so far been launched for construction of viaduct for the train.

The remaining girders will also be launched within two days for filling the 200 meters long gap near Lakshmi Chowk, he added.