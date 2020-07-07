GPKSC to stage anti-India protest rally in front of Indian HC in London

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (Ajk)

Jammu & Kashmir people living at both sides of the line of control (AJK and IOjK) and rest of the world, where Kashmiris are living in, will pay glorious tributes to the eminent young martyred icon of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 4th martyrdom anniversary on July 08 – Wednesday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for the raising the status of shaheed Wani besides other Jammu & Kashmir martyrs in Jannah in all ten district and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad were the hall mark of the 4th martyrdom anniversary of the youngest leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle, organizers said.

And in United Kingdome, which contains over a million of Kashmiri expatriates hailing from AJK besides overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris rights outfit – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council will hold a rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle with strong protest against the martyrdom of the Shaheed Burhan Wani by the armed Indian military and para military troops this day on July 08, 2016, GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and the President of the organization Kala Khan announced in London on Monday

“Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council will observe the 4th Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani on 8th July holding a protest march at 1.00pm outside the Indian High Commission London”, Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council International Raja Sikander Khan has said.

Raja Sikander appealed in his video message to all UK-based Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora besiders all other human rights, freedom and pece-loving people from rest of the world, settled in UK, who believed in human rights to participate in this peaceful protest out side the Indian High Commission on Wednesday the 8th July at 1.00 pm to show your support and solidarity for the freedom struggle of the innocent people of IOJ&K commemorating the 4th Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Wani who gave the supreme sacrifice of his life for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian manacles for the brighter future of the new coming Kashmiri generation to live freely without any fear or atrocities being perpetrated by the fascist India in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state for past over 73 years.

The Chairman GPKSC also appealed to all the participants to make sure, on this occasion, to adhere to the government guidelines of COVID-19 particularly wearing face masks along with plastic hand gloves keeping one meter distance in the scheduled London protest rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London.