GPKSC moves to apprise world of fast deteriorating conditions of IOJK

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

All is set to host All Parties International Kashmir Unity Conference in London on Sunday – June 07 under the auspices of the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a world-wide Kashmiri rights, peace and freedom-loving non-governmental outfit, it was officially said by the organisation.

“The objective of holding of the grand moot is aimed at to attract the attention of the peace, human rights and freedom-loving civilized comity of nations towards the continual fast deteriorating and ugly conditions of the freedom-monger population of the bleeding state of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir following the increased reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by the Indian occupational forces against the innocent Kashmiri”, media wing of the GPKSC said in a message reaching to the media here on Saturday.

“The global moot on Kashmir will be hosted by the Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President GPKSC Kala Khan at 4.00pm British time, 5.00 pm European time, USA central time 10.00 am and 8.00pm Pakistani time”, the messsage said.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan will be chief guest on this occasion – to be attended, among others, by Governor of Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and several of other leading personalities from various parts of the world.

Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council, a world-fame forum of the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, with the collaboration of several other identical Kashmiri organizations, were engaged in raising their voices for the right of self determination as well as against the human rights violations and atrocities committed on innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir since long and most particularly since India committed sinister acting of abrogating special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir through scrapping article 370 of the Indian constitution denying all international norms and commitments especially the UN resolutions on the global issue of Jammu & Kashmir, said the message.

“ As we as individually have not been very successful in getting the Jammu Kashmir people achieved their fundamental right of self determination and also it’s been over 300 days since they have been under curfew and strict lockdown but the International community as well as the UN and other Human Rights organizations have not raised a word against the Indian Fascist government of BJP and its RSS goons”, the message said quoting the Chairman of the Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan as saying in London Friday evening.

“The Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President Kala Khan decided to get, gathered on a forum, all the like minded social, political and human rights organizations the world over engaged in encouraging the freedom struggle of our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in IOJK through moral, political and diplomatic support – as well as against the human rights violations and atrocities perpetrated against Kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding held state”, the news message said.