GPKSC fears discrimination against residents of IOJK

Our Correspondent

Mirpur (AJK)

Kashmiris rights outfit and a think-tank – the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International (GPKSC), while categorically rejecting India’s nefarious move of imposing the new domicile rules unlawfully, immorally and forcibly in the internationally-acknowledged dispute Indian held Jammu Kashmir state, feared that it would lead to systematic and blatant discrimination against the permanent residents of the ancient Muslim-majority disputed occupied Jammu and Kashmir state causing strangulation of the employment avenues of the local youth.

Addressing weekly ‘Focus on Kashmir’ emergent meeting of the organization at its head office in London on Thursday, Chairman of the GPKSC Raja Sikander Khan and President Kala Khan expressed deep concern over brewing anxiety in the youth of the Indian – held Jammu Kashmir state over the forcibly imposed ‘new domicile rules’’ in the globally-recognized Indian held state of Jammu & Kashmir by the sitting fascist and hardliner PM Modi-led Indian government.

‘Domicile law is being rammed down throats of the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting either side of the line of control and rest of the world over following the forced imposition of the so called law in the disputed state denying all international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue’, the GPKSC leaders underlined, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.