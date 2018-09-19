Govt’s vision is, to educate every child: Sardar Ali

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Department of Sindh, Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said Sindh government’s vision is to educate each and every child of the province for that purpose every possible step will be taken. Talking to media, he asserted that he would depoliticize the education department and all teaching and non-teaching cadre employees would be appointed purely on merit.

Minister said that “it was the need of the hour that we should work together to give better opportunities of life and education to the people of Sindh.

He added secretary has given the transfer authority to the district education officer who will transfer the schoolteachers now. Syed Sardar Ali said he was tasked with improving the education spectrum in the province and “I will stick to the policy that compromised on nothing”.—APP

