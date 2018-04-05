Govt’s SOP is to kill Kashmiris: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was barred from moving towards Shopian, Wednesday said that government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in Kashmir is to first kill civilian people and then put curbs on the mourners.

He said the government of India is targeting and killing civilians, particularly youth. Mirwaiz said after every “massacre” the administration imposes curfew and detains Resistance Leadership. “Even internet is snapped. Immediately after killings civilians” He said GoI keeps us in waiting till another such “massacre” is repeated.

He said that the Kashmiri people are helpless. “We don’t know whom we should talk to. Whom should we tell our plight?”

Mirwaiz said that the world must see how GoI is blinding Kashmiri people with pellets. “Go and see our small children today in SMHS hospital. Eyes of nearly 40 children are being operated upon currently” He said that the voice of Kashmiri people against the Indian rule cannot be muzzled by force.

“Today the third generation of Kashmiri people is on roads against Indian rule,” Mirwaiz said while defying his house arrest. He said the amount of hatred and anger which is today brewing in Kashmiri youth against India is unprecedented in history.

“Even in the 1990s, the anger against India wasn’t this big” He appealed to the administration to lift curbs on the leadership so that they can go to Shopian to meet the bereaved families.—RK