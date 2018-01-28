Govt’s reforms agenda puts economic growth on upward trajectory: PM

World Bank to continue to support Pakistan: Annette Dixon

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the overall reform agenda of the present government had resulted into the revival of the national economy besides putting economic growth on an upward trajectory.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of World Bank headed by Regional Vice President Annette Dixon which called on him at the Prime Minister’s House here. Annette Dixon was accompanied by Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan, Regional Vice President IFC Snezana Stoilikovic and Nadeem Siddiqui.

Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmed and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.

Various ongoing developmental projects being undertaken in partnership with the World Bank and the dispute with India over Kishanganga and Ratle projects were discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister said significant improvement of law and order, management of energy crisis and massive infrastructure development being undertaken under the umbrella of CPEC project would further strengthen the economy and improve the overall economic outlook.

He said the government was also taking concrete measures to improve ease of doing business in the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan looked forward to The World Bank support in the timely completion of the ongoing developmental projects and, in particular, expects that The World Bank would help resolve the water dispute with India by effectively playing the role mandated to it under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Annette Dixon assured the prime minister of continued support of The World Bank to the country.