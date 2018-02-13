Govts pursuing ad hoc policies to remain in power: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the federal and the provincial governments are pursuing ad hoc policies and taking only ceremonial steps to remain in power, ignoring the constitutional and legal requirements which was adding to the problems of the general public.

Addressing the central advisory council of the JI at Mansoora on Monday, he however said that the country could be strengthened only by establishing the supremacy of the constitution and the law and by running the government honestly and with competence.

Liaqat Baloch said that like the PPP, the PML(N) was on the decline and its supporters had nothing to defend their party and party leadership.

He said that the religious parties alliance would play an active and constrictive role in the present atmosphere of chaos and uncertainty as their cadres were from corruption. He said that the liberal and secular elements were thrusting corruption ridden system in the country.

He was confident that the Islam loving and patriotic masses would play a revolutionary role in the 2018 elections to ensure the independence of the judiciary and the supremacy of the constitution and the law.

The JI Secretary General visited the residence of human rights activist and senior advocate Asama Jehangir, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He said that the deceased’s role for the supremacy of the judiciary and the human rights would be remembered long.

Orignally published by INP