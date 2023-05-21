Govt’s prudent policies strengthening country’s economy: Baligh Ur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has claimed that prudent economic policies of the incumbent government are strengthening the economy of the country.

These views were expressed by him while talking to a delegation led by former president of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Muhammad Shoaib Butt which called on him in Lahore on Saturday.

Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said that trade linkages with the foreign countries were also increasing and the economic condition of the country was now improving.

He was of the view that many problems faced by the country and its people can easily be solved by adopting national thought.

The Governor Punjab said that continuity of policies was imperative for the economic development of the country.

He said the government was making great efforts to address the issues being faced by the business community.