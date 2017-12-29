Govt’s political narrative

In a country like Pakistan we feed and live on narratives. We have borrowed wins. We live by moment & die by moment. Who cares whether we get buried or become ashes. We preserve family heirlooms but not the book of traditions. We drink polluted water but survive on a few bread crumbs. Our hospitals are infected with germs. Our education is in disarray, and economy in a shambles, yet we survive in the world.

What does the future holds for us? Great warrior, gladiators have become part of the history. War accounts are there for reading history of nations. They fight, quarrel and go into oblivion. We learn and forget. The scent of women overpowers our nerves and become part of our wild thoughts. We sleep over them. It is the end of the world.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

