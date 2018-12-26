Govt’s policies restored confidence of investors

Karachi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that investor friendly policies of the incumbent PTI government restored the confidence of foreign investors.

Talking to media men after visiting mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on Tuesday, Ali Haider said that due to pro-investor policies of the government, various multinational companies were heading towards Pakistan for investment.

He expressed hope that the foreign investment will help in resolving the economic problems of the country.

The government was committed to provide all facilities to investors for investing in different sectors in the country, he added.

Ali Haider Zaidi said there was no water shortage in the country, in fact there was lack of management of water which causes shortage.

Earlier, the Minister Maritime Affairs laid floral wreath and offered fateha at the mausoleum of father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah.—INP

