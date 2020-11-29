Govt’s moves against PDM’s rally a state terrorism: Fazl Administration launches crackdown, arrests many workers

Our Correspondent

Multan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday vowed to go ahead with a public gathering in Multan scheduled for November 30 despite the PTI-led government’s efforts to stop the gathering.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and PML-N’s Rana Sanullah at a JUI-F seminary, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said the Multan rally would be held at all cost and all the leaders would reach the venue come what may.

The PDM leadership held a consultative meeting at a JUI-F seminary to review the situation after the Punjab government launched a crackdown against the PDM workers who had entered Multan’s Qila Qasim Bagh stadium by breaking down the gates and removing containers. “PDM is organising public gatherings across the country and it is going to hold another a massive rally in Multan on November 30 [tomorrow]. Punjab government and local administration are using negative tactics and workers of all political parties are being arrested and threatened to face fines for participating in the upcoming rally.”

He asked political activists to break all barriers by using ‘batons in the response to batons’ by police or any other forces. Fazlur Rehman said that PDM leadership will never accept lawlessness and usage of police forces against the political campaigners.

The PDM head announced that the opposition parties will head towards jail if they fail to reach the rally’s venue. He also announced to hold protests on all district headquarters across the country on Friday and Sunday and hinted to make an early call for a long march instead of January next year.

Over 30 Opposition workers including Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son, Ali Qasim Gilani, were arrested in the late-night operation by the police to take back the control of the stadium.

“PDM will hold the rally tomorrow at the same venue at all cost and all the leaders would reach the venue despite government threats of legal action,” Fazl said. “This is state terrorism.”

Fazl said that the Opposition alliance has formulated the strategy to counter government action. “We are not ready to accept the lawlessness in the country and if they try to stop our rally, the flood of the people will sweep them away.”

He threatened to use force if authorities stopped them. Rana Sanaullah said that Maryam Nawaz will reach Multan at all cost.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that his party will host a rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement on November 30 no matter what government does.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is in self-isolation after contracting the coronavirus, said in a tweet that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is so threatened by upcoming foundation day of PPP that it has arrested the party workers including Qasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.