Govt’s move to declare Malir Cantt sub-jail for Anwar challenged

Staff Reporter

Suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, imprisoned in a case pertaining to the death of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter, moved an application in an anti-terrorism court on Monday, contending that he was not present at the crime scene at the time when South Waziristan youngster was killed.

The ATC in Karachi resumed hearing of the Naqeeb murder case as Anwar and other accused appeared before it.

It provided copies of the charge-sheet of the case to all arrested accused and issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of absconders.

The counsel, representing the victim’s family, raised objections on the Sindh government’s move to declare Multan Lines in Malir Cantt as a sub-jail to incarcerate the sacked police officer.

He said the act of declaring a barrack in Malir Cantt as a sub-jail for Anwar over a phone call triggers suspicion. There should be a written order thereof, he argued.

The lawyer argued that court permission should have also been sought before such move.

Meanwhile, the court directed both prosecution and defence sides to present their arguments on bail plea of Anwar on next hearing.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 19.

In an application, the counsel for the former SSP argued that his client was not present at the spot at the time of the crime. There is only one witness who will testify against him, he said adding that the witness too didn’t see Anwar, but claimed to have heard his voice.

The lawyer said there is no direct evidence showing his client’s involvement in the murder.