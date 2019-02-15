Govt’s incompetence resulting in frequent gas crisis: APCNGA

CNG sector facing conspiracies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Thursday said that the government has failed to handle the critical gas sector which is resulting is repeated emergencies hitting masses and damaging the fragile economy. We reject the decision of the government to keep CNG stations closed for seven consecutive days which has damaged this sector and left many jobless, said Central Chairman of APCNGA Brig. Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd).

The gas crisis is not only detrimental for the economy but it is also sending a negative message to the foreign investors, he added. Brig. Iftikhar Ahmed said that the government had decided to reopen CNG stations on Feb 13 but now the date has been extended to Feb 17 which indicate the incompetence of the officials concerned.

He said that the CNG sector should not be compromised to benefit some influential lobbies and the issue of gas scarcity should be resolved on a sustainable basis.

The CNG leader said that some officials are also dancing on the tune of oil mafia and destroying the CNG industry in a systematic manner. He said that CNG is Rs450 billion industry which pays the highest tariff for gas and pays for RLNG in advance but it is being targeted for ulterior motives which would be resisted.

The government has been trying to lure foreign investors while the CNG industry is being devastated in his tenure which is sending a negative signal to the investors including those foreign companies which have plans to invest substantially in the CNG sector.

