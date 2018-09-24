Govt’s ‘Go slow policy’ about CPEC harmful to national interests: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch has said that the Go slow policy of the government regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was most harmful for the national interests.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Liaqat Baloch said that during the last six months, the work on the CPEC was negligible. He further stated that the Orange Line Train project in the Punjab capital was also suffering from the same problem although billions of rupees had been spent on it.

He said that India, at the behest of the US, was spitting venom against this country as New Delhi’s war fever was at its peak due to US aid. He stressed upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to seriously analyze the situation and adopt a clear and bold strategy to counter India’s designs through the parliament. He said that efforts should be made to create unity among all political parties and leaders and bring them on one page against the enemy.

The JI Secretary General further said that the Foreign Minister should expose the dangerous game of the US and India before the UN General Assembly and raise an effective voice in support of the Kashmiris right to self determination.

