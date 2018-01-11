Govt’s foremost priority to encourage, facilitate investors: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that it is foremost priority of the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government to encourage and facilitating local as well as foreign investors to take advantage of the huge existing business opportunities in the country.

Talking to the Managing Committee of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), which called on him here at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that as a result of structured approach and ensuring continuity of economic policies by the present government, confidence of the business community had restored and economy had been put on a solid track to achieve sustainable growth.

Minister for Commerce Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the government was committed to take relevant stakeholders on-board in the policy formulation process as well as ensuring unimpeded implementation of those policies.

President OICCI Khalid Mansoor presented to the Prime Minister results of Perception and Investment Survey 2017 conducted in November 2017 among the leading 190 foreign investors who are members of OICCI.

He informed the Prime Minister that the survey reflected improved and positive sentiments of the foreign investors who foresee continued growth trajectory due to improved security situation and major policy initiatives by the present government.

The President OICCI said that majority of the respondents plan to make new or further enhance their investments in the next 1 to 5 years, as compared to what they had been making in the previous corresponding years.

He expressed the hope that new investments in business and human capital would boost revenues and profitability.

Khalid Mansoor also shared certain concerns vis-a-vis ease of doing business, inter-provincial coordination and tax-related issues. He also presented suggestions for further improvement of business environment in the country.

The Prime Minister while welcoming the OICCI suggestions said the government would continue to welcome all suggestions aimed at removing bottlenecks and improving ease of doing business in the country.

Orignally published by INP