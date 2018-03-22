Govt’s every step against country, people, results in inflation: Ch. Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Deputy Prime Minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that every step of the government is against the country and its people, bringing new flood of inflation in the country.

He said this while talking to the media persons after his meeting with N-League leader and PP-213 ticket holder Makhdoom Syed Asad Abbas Shah who called on him and announced joining PML along with his supporters at his residence here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Makhdoom Asad Abbas said that he will lie and die with Chaudhry Sahibaan. He said that works undertaken in Southern Punjab during tenure of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi are unparalleled. President PML Lahore, Mian Munir and Chaudhry Abid Jotana were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that the steps being taken by PML-N are against national solidarity, national security and economy.

He said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif cannot misguide the people through their false propaganda.

Welcoming Syed Asad Abbas Shah into party fold, the PML senior leader said that our development works would be re- started in the coming tenure from where these had been stopped and deprivations of South Punjab will be eliminated, like our previous tenure we will undertake such works in health and education sectors and for welfare of the people to ensure there is peace and prosperity in every area and development in every sector.

Ch. Parvez Elahi said that there should be such facilities in the government hospitals and educational institutions that nobody needs to go abroad.

Orignally published by INP