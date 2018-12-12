Govt’s employees to get Japanese scholarships

Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has announced to provide twenty fully-funded scholarships to Pakistan for the officers of the federal government of Pakistan to study at the universities in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

Through this scholarship, 18 scholars for Master’s program (2 years) and 2 scholars for Doctoral program (3 years) will be selected from the federal government officers of Pakistan. The newly announced fully-funded scholarship program will commence from the summer of 2019.

To enlighten about this scholarship program, JICE organized a seminar at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Government of Pakistan, on December 10th, 2018. The scholarship is launched under the Japanese government’s grant aid project“The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)”.

In the seminar, Rashid Sohail, Deputy Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD),?Mr. Yuji Tokita, Counselor of the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Mr. Takuya Sei, Representative of JICA Pakistan, spoke about the newly launched scholarship program and encouraged the participants, potential applicants to benefit from this opportunity to study in Japan.

While speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tokitasaid “Through this scholarship, I believe you will give a significant impact on policy making after you return and I do hope the relationship between Pakistan and Japan will be strengthened.”

It is expected that JDS scholarship for Pakistan will contribute to strengthening administrative organizations and solving development issues through training of Pakistani government officers.

An officer of the federal government of Pakistan, who is a graduate from GRIPS University of Japan, made an outstanding and informative presentation during the seminar on his academic achievements and experiences while studying in Japan as well as on the career path as government officer after returning to Pakistan.

The participants of the seminar exchanged opinions and asked questions including about studying and life in Japan with family.

The detailed requirements and criteria, application documents and others are available on the JDS Website; http://jds-scholarship.org/country/pakistan/index.html—INP

Share on: WhatsApp